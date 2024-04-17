Insights Into Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) to post quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 24.7%. Revenues are expected to be $156.04 million, down 0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Enterprise Financial Services metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency Ratio' at 59.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 51.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 4.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.7% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total nonperforming loans' will reach $45.81 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $11.97 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' reaching $13.62 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $12.19 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Noninterest Income' stands at $16.67 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $16.90 million.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income' to come in at $139.53 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $139.53 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Deposit service charges' to reach $4.17 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.13 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net interest income (FTE)' should arrive at $141.39 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $141.57 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Enterprise Financial Services have returned -0.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. Currently, EFSC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

