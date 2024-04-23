Insights Into Encompass Health (EHC) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Encompass Health (EHC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share, reflecting an increase of 5.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.27 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.5%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Encompass Health metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Inpatient Rehabilitation' of $1.25 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Outpatient and other' at $27.56 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net patient revenue per discharge' stands at $20,895.64. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $20,415.

Analysts expect 'Total Discharges' to come in at 59,601. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 55,557 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Encompass Health here>>>



Shares of Encompass Health have experienced a change of +5.5% in the past month compared to the -4.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), EHC is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

