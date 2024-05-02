Insights Into Electronic Arts (EA) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Electronic Arts (EA) will report quarterly earnings of $1.55 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 12.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.78 billion, exhibiting a decline of 8.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 28.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Electronic Arts metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue by composition- Packaged goods - Non-GAAP (Net Bookings)' to reach $57.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of -22.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenue by composition- Full game downloads - Non-GAAP (Net Bookings)' will likely reach $200.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -19.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenue by composition- Live services and other - Non-GAAP (Net Bookings)' should come in at $1.46 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -9.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Bookings' will reach $1.78 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Electronic Arts have demonstrated returns of -3.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), EA is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

