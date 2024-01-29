Insights Into Eaton (ETN) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Eaton (ETN) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.47 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 19.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.89 billion, increasing 9.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Eaton metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- eMobility' will likely reach $193.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of +39.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Aerospace' to reach $897.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Vehicle' to come in at $714.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Electrical Global' will reach $1.48 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Electrical Americas' at $2.61 billion. The estimate points to a change of +13.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Profit- Aerospace' stands at $230.32 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $199 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Profit- Vehicle' reaching $128.52 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $107 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Profit- Electrical Global' will reach $276.25 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $268 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Profit- Electrical Americas' should come in at $676.96 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $545 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Eaton shares have witnessed a change of +2.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ETN is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

