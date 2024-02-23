Insights Into Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) will report quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 148.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $146.95 million, exhibiting an increase of 41.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Duolingo, Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Subscription' will reach $114.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of +47.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Paid subscribers (at period end)' should arrive at 6.35 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.2 million.

Analysts forecast 'Daily active users (DAUs)' to reach 24.89 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 16.3 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Monthly active users (MAUs)' stands at 74.83 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 60.7 million.



Over the past month, shares of Duolingo, Inc. have returned -7.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. Currently, DUOL carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

