Insights Into Dow Inc. (DOW) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Dow Inc. (DOW) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share, indicating a decline of 19% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $10.7 billion, representing a decrease of 9.7% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 2.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Dow Inc. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Performance Materials & Coatings' to reach $1.99 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -12.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Corporate' stands at $85.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Packaging & Specialty Plastics' should come in at $5.72 billion. The estimate points to a change of -6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure' should arrive at $2.91 billion. The estimate points to a change of -13.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Packaging & Specialty Plastics' will likely reach $941.52 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $962 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Performance Materials & Coatings' to come in at $235.48 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $231 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure' of $171.45 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $251 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Dow Inc. here>>>



Over the past month, Dow Inc. shares have recorded returns of -1.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DOW will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dow Inc. (DOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.