Insights Into DoubleVerify (DV) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, DoubleVerify Holdings (DV) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share, reflecting an increase of 16.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $138.68 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.5%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific DoubleVerify metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by customer type- Measurement' of $45.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue by customer type- Supply-side customer' stands at $11.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by customer type- Activation' will reach $81.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +31.6%.



View all Key Company Metrics for DoubleVerify here>>>



Shares of DoubleVerify have experienced a change of +2.8% in the past month compared to the +1.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DV is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.