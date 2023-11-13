Insights Into Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories (DLB) will report quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 3.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $286.39 million, exhibiting an increase of 3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Dolby Laboratories metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Products and services' to reach $27.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Licensing' will reach $259.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Margin- Licensing' reaching $243.99 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $232.89 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Dolby Laboratories have demonstrated returns of +8.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DLB is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

