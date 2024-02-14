Insights Into CoStar (CSGP) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that CoStar Group (CSGP) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 15.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $633.3 million, increasing 10.5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some CoStar metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- CoStar' will reach $236.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Information service' will reach $43.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Other Marketplaces' of $33.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- LoopNet' to reach $67.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Residential' at $6.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of -58.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Multifamily' should come in at $245.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +24%.



CoStar shares have witnessed a change of -0.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CSGP is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

