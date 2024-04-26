Insights Into Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 31.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.56 billion, declining 6.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 3.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Corteva, Inc. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Seed' will reach $2.78 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Crop Protection' reaching $1.84 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -15.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Crop Protection- Other' of $144.73 million. The estimate points to a change of -19.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Seed- Other' stands at $150.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Crop Protection- Herbicides' should arrive at $983.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of -20.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Crop Protection- Insecticides' will reach $399.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.4%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Crop Protection- Fungicides' to come in at $284.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of -20.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Seed- Soybean' at $271.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Seed- Corn' will likely reach $2.03 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Seed- Other oilseeds' to reach $304.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating EBITDA- Seed' will reach $656.00 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $652 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating EBITDA- Crop Protection' should come in at $329.92 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $603 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Corteva, Inc. here>>>



Shares of Corteva, Inc. have experienced a change of -5.2% in the past month compared to the -3.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CTVA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.