Insights Into Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Copart, Inc. (CPRT) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 12.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.04 billion, increasing 9.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Copart, Inc. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total- Vehicle sales' reaching $177.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total- Service revenues' should arrive at $870.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- International' to reach $184.37 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- United States' stands at $859.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.1% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Copart, Inc. here>>>



Over the past month, Copart, Inc. shares have recorded returns of +0.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CPRT will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.