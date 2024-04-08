Insights Into Constellation Brands (STZ) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Constellation Brands (STZ) to post quarterly earnings of $2.10 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.1%. Revenues are expected to be $2.1 billion, up 5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Constellation Brands metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Wine and Spirits' at $447.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Beer' reaching $1.66 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Income- Wine and Spirits' will reach $125.04 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $127.90 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Income- Beer' stands at $581.24 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $523.10 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Constellation Brands here>>>



Shares of Constellation Brands have experienced a change of +3.1% in the past month compared to the +2.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), STZ is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.