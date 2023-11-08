Insights Into CommScope (COMM) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, CommScope (COMM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, reflecting a decline of 72% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.72 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 27.7%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 51.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some CommScope metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- CCS (Connectivity and Cable Solutions)' should arrive at $634.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of -37% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Home Networks' will likely reach $255.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of -34.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Core net sales' to reach $1.48 billion. The estimate points to a change of -25.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- NICS (Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions)' will reach $316.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- ANS (Access Network Solutions)' reaching $308.45 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- OWN (Outdoor Wireless Networks)' of $211.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of -44.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- NICS (Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions)' will reach $74.21 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $24.70 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- ANS (Access Network Solutions)' at $57.07 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $57.80 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Core adjusted EBITDA' will reach $261.47 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $352.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- CCS (Connectivity and Cable Solutions)' stands at $90.01 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $188.20 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- OWN (Outdoor Wireless Networks)' should come in at $40.18 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $82.20 million in the same quarter last year.



CommScope shares have witnessed a change of -42.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), COMM is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

