Insights Into Cogent (CCOI) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Cogent Communications (CCOI) to post quarterly loss of $0.95 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 3266.7%. Revenues are expected to be $275.82 million, up 81.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Cogent metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Service revenue- On-Net revenue' should arrive at $131.55 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Service revenue- Off-Net revenue' at $130.36 million. The estimate points to a change of +253.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Customer Connections - Off-net' reaching 36,970. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13,531 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Customer Connections - Non-Core' stands at 11,298. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 363 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Customer Connections - Total' will reach 139,633. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 96,514 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Customer Connections - On-net' will reach 91,215. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 82,620 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Total On-Net buildings' to reach 3,290. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,155.



Over the past month, shares of Cogent have returned +3.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Currently, CCOI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

