Insights Into CME (CME) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from CME Group (CME) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.44 per share, indicating an increase of 0.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.47 billion, representing an increase of 2.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific CME metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Other' to come in at $96.72 million. The estimate suggests a change of +27.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Market data and information services' reaching $171.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Clearing and transaction fees' to reach $1.20 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average daily volume (including NYMEX and COMEX)' of 27,015.70 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 26,873 thousand.

The consensus estimate for 'Average daily volume - Metals (including NYMEX and COMEX)' stands at 675.47 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 649 thousand in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average daily volume - Interest rates (including NYMEX and COMEX)' will reach 14,789.99 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14,490 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average daily volume - Equity indexes (including NYMEX and COMEX)' will likely reach 6,652.79 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7,303 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average daily volume - Foreign exchange (including NYMEX and COMEX)' at 969.03 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 969 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average daily volume - Energy (including NYMEX and COMEX)' should arrive at 2,353.21 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,083 thousand.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average daily volume - Agricultural commodities (including NYMEX and COMEX)' should come in at 1,575.21 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,379 thousand.



View all Key Company Metrics for CME here>>>



CME shares have witnessed a change of -3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CME is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CME Group Inc. (CME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.