Insights Into Choice Hotels (CHH) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Choice Hotels (CHH) will report quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 2.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $345.02 million, exhibiting an increase of 3.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Choice Hotels metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Royalty, licensing and management fees' reaching $114.95 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Owned Hotels' to reach $21.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Initial franchise fees' will likely reach $8.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Platform and procurement services fees' will reach $14.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Other revenues' stands at $10.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'RevPAR Growth' should come in at -2.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.9%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Choice Hotels here>>>



Shares of Choice Hotels have demonstrated returns of -1.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CHH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.