Insights Into Check Point (CHKP) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Check Point Software (CHKP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.01 per share, reflecting an increase of 11.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $594.83 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.1%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Check Point metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Total revenues from products and security subscriptions' will reach $361.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Software updates and maintenance' of $233.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Products and licenses' to come in at $101.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Security Subscriptions' will likely reach $260.58 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.2% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Check Point here>>>



Check Point shares have witnessed a change of -4.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CHKP is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.