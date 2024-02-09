Insights Into CF (CF) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that CF Industries (CF) will report quarterly earnings of $1.56 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 64.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.49 billion, exhibiting a decline of 43% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 4.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some CF metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Ammonia' at $372.31 million. The estimate points to a change of -53.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Granular Urea' stands at $407.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -32.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- UAN (urea ammonium nitrate)' of $426.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of -49.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- AN (ammonium nitrate)' reaching $120.98 million. The estimate points to a change of -36% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average selling price per ton - UAN (urea ammonium nitrate)' will reach $263.48. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $500 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales volume - UAN (urea ammonium nitrate)' should come in at 1,617.77 KTon. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,690 KTon.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales volume - Granular Urea' will reach 1,044.45 KTon. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,033 KTon in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Sales volume - Ammonia' to reach 864.41 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 895 KTon in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average selling price per ton - Ammonia' will likely reach $425.19. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $898.

Analysts expect 'Average selling price per ton - Granular Urea' to come in at $376.24. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $586.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Tons of product sold - Total' should arrive at 4,458.66 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4,464 KTon.

Analysts predict that the 'Average selling price per ton - AN (ammonium nitrate)' will reach $300.57. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $515.



