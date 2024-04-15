Insights Into Central Valley Community Bancorp (CWBC) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (CWBC) will report quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 22%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $21.8 million, exhibiting a decline of 4.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Central Valley Community Bancorp metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should arrive at 3.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.8% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency Ratio' at 65.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 55.4% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Average Interest-Earning Assets' to reach $2.30 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2.31 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Income' stands at $20.03 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $21.31 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp have demonstrated returns of -4.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CWBC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

