Insights Into Brown & Brown (BRO) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Brown & Brown (BRO) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $981.17 million, increasing 8.9% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Brown & Brown metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Commissions and fees' to reach $963.08 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Investment income' will reach $16.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +255.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Revenues- Services' will reach $43.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Revenues- Wholesale Brokerage' should arrive at $120.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Profit-sharing contingent commissions' will reach $31.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Revenues- Retail' should come in at $546.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Revenues- National Programs' stands at $246.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Core commissions and fees' at $925.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.1% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Brown & Brown have returned +5.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. Currently, BRO carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

