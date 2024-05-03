Insights Into Broadridge Financial (BR) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.23 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 8.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.76 billion, increasing 6.8% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Broadridge Financial metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Global Technology and Operations' to come in at $414.68 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total ICS Recurring Fee Revenues' will reach $731.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.4% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total ICS Event- Driven Fee Revenues- Equity and other' should come in at $28.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total ICS Event- Driven Fee Revenues- Mutual funds' at $28.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +25% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total ICS Event- Driven Fee Revenues' reaching $56.44 million. The estimate points to a change of +9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Distribution Revenues' stands at $554.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenues- Investor Communication Solutions' to reach $1.34 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total ICS Recurring Fee Revenues- Data- driven fund solutions' will reach $110.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total ICS Recurring Fee Revenues- Issuer' will likely reach $63.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total ICS Recurring Fee Revenues- Customer communications' of $193.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total GTO Recurring Fee Revenues- Capital markets' should arrive at $263.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total GTO Recurring Fee Revenues- Wealth and investment management' will reach $151.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.9% from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of Broadridge Financial have experienced a change of -1.6% in the past month compared to the -2.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

