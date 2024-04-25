Insights Into Brinker International (EAT) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brinker International (EAT) will report quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 6.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.12 billion, exhibiting an increase of 3.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Brinker International metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Franchise and other revenues' stands at $10.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Revenue- Company Restaurant Sales' reaching $1.11 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Company sales- Maggiano's' will reach $123.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Company sales- Chili's' will reach $983.92 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Comparable store sales - Chili's - YoY change' will likely reach 3.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9.6%.

Analysts expect 'Franchise restaurants - Total' to come in at 475. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 470 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total restaurants - Brinker International' will reach 1,660. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,654 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Company owned restaurants - Total' at 1,184. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,184 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Comparable store sales - Maggiano's - YoY change' should arrive at 3.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 21.6% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Company owned restaurants - Chili's' of 1,134. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,134.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Company owned restaurants - Maggiano's - Domestic locations' should come in at 50. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 50 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Comparable Sales - Company - owned' to reach 3.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.



Brinker International shares have witnessed a change of -2.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EAT is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

