Insights Into Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.75 per share, reflecting a decline of 23.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.2 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3.5%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Bloomin' Brands metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Restaurant sales' will reach $1.19 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Franchise and other revenues' of $15.50 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Outback Steakhouse' should arrive at -1.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.9% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Combined U.S.' will reach -1.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Bonefish Grill' will likely reach -3.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Fleming?s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar' reaching -0.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.6% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of restaurants - System-wide total' to reach 1,453. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,471.

Shares of Bloomin' Brands have demonstrated returns of -4.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BLMN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

