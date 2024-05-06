Insights Into Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) to post quarterly earnings of $0.75 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 23.5%. Revenues are expected to be $1.2 billion, down 3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Bloomin' Brands metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Restaurant sales' stands at $1.19 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Franchise and other revenues' will reach $15.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Outback Steakhouse' reaching -1.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Combined U.S.' of -1.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Bonefish Grill' at -3.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Fleming?s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar' will likely reach -0.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of restaurants - System-wide total' will reach 1,453. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,471.

Shares of Bloomin' Brands have demonstrated returns of -4.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BLMN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

