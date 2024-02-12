Insights Into BlackLine (BL) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that BlackLine (BL) will report quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 57.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $154.24 million, exhibiting an increase of 10.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific BlackLine metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Professional services' to come in at $8.44 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Subscription and support' reaching $145.81 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.4% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total customers' should come in at 4,493. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4,188 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross profit- Subscription and support' will reach $115.42 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $104.26 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for BlackLine here>>>



Shares of BlackLine have experienced a change of +7.6% in the past month compared to the +5.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), BL is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BlackLine (BL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.