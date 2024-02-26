Insights Into Best Buy (BBY) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Best Buy (BBY) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.51 per share, reflecting a decline of 3.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $14.52 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.5%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Best Buy metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Domestic' at $13.32 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- International' will likely reach $1.19 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of stores - Total' of 1,118. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,138 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - Domestic - Total' stands at 959. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 978 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of stores - International - Total' to reach 158. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 160.

Analysts expect 'Number of stores - International - Canada Best Buy Stores' to come in at 128. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 127 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of stores - Domestic - U.S. Best Buy Outlet Centers' will reach 24. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 19 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of stores - Domestic - Pacific Sales Stores' will reach 20. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 20 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of stores - Domestic - U.S. Best Buy Stores' will reach 900. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 925.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of stores - International - Canada Best Buy Mobile Stand-Alone Stores' should arrive at 32. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 33.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross profit- International- Non-GAAP' should come in at $263.52 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $261 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross profit- Domestic- Non-GAAP' reaching $2.69 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.68 billion.



Shares of Best Buy have demonstrated returns of +2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BBY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

