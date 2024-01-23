Insights Into Banc of California (BANC) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Banc of California (BANC) to post quarterly loss of $0.32 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 171.1%. Revenues are expected to be $156.8 million, up 99% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 3.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Banc of California metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Margin' will likely reach 2.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency Ratio' to reach 93.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 61.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total interest-earning assets' will reach $34.89 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.62 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Non-performing loans' reaching $162.73 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $55.25 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Non-performing assets' of $166.14 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $55.25 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income' at $169.15 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $80.22 million.



