Insights Into Astrazeneca (AZN) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Astrazeneca (AZN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share, reflecting a decline of 1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $11.94 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.7%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Astrazeneca metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Product Sales- CVRM- Brilinta' of $310.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Product Sales- CVRM- Onglyza' will reach $49.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of -22.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Product Sales- CVRM- Farxiga' will reach $1.62 billion. The estimate points to a change of +24.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Product Sales- Oncology- Lynparza' at $724.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Fasenra- U.S. Sales' should come in at $227.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Brilinta- U.S. Sales' will likely reach $167.43 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Onglyza- U.S. Sales' will reach $6.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of -54.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Lynparza- U.S. Sales' to come in at $302.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Imfinzi- U.S. Sales' stands at $635.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of +21.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Calquence- U.S. Sales' reaching $442.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Farxiga- U.S. Sales' to reach $400.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +35.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Lokelma- U.S. Sales' should arrive at $64.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.7% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, Astrazeneca shares have recorded returns of +3.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AZN will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

