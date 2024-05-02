Insights Into Aspen Technology (AZPN) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Aspen Technology (AZPN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share, reflecting an increase of 24.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $251.65 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.5%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Aspen Technology metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Maintenance' at $86.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- License and solutions' will reach $148.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Services and other' to come in at $15.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.8%.

Aspen Technology shares have witnessed a change of -10.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AZPN is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

