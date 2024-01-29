Insights Into Ashland (ASH) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Ashland (ASH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share, reflecting a decline of 78.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $478.44 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 8.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Ashland metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Intermediates' will likely reach $36.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -33.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Life Sciences' of $203.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Personal Care' will reach $130.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Specialty Additives' stands at $127.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Life Science' to come in at $47.97 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $52 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Personal Care' will reach $25.67 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $32 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Specialty Additives' should arrive at $6.93 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $23 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Ashland here>>>



Over the past month, Ashland shares have recorded returns of -4.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ASH will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ashland Inc. (ASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.