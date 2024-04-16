Insights Into American Express (AXP) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from American Express (AXP) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3 per share, indicating an increase of 25% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $15.75 billion, representing an increase of 10.3% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain American Express metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Card Member loans' stands at $123.35 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $109.1 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Card Member loans' of $123.99 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $107.7 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Card billed business (Network volumes)' will reach $420.49 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $398.9 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total cards-in-force' will reach 143.72 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 135.7 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Basic cards-in-force' reaching 120.69 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 113.7 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Interest Income' should come in at $5.62 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.42 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Non-interest Revenues' will likely reach $12.12 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11.30 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $3.66 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2.98 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Discount revenue' at $8.41 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.95 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Net card fees' to come in at $1.99 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.71 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Processed revenue' should arrive at $434.05 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $420 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Service fees and other revenue' to reach $1.32 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.22 billion.



American Express shares have witnessed a change of -1.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AXP is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

