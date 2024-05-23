Insights Into American Eagle (AEO) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share, reflecting an increase of 58.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.15 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.1%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some American Eagle metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total net revenue- American Eagle' should come in at $701.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total net revenue- Aerie' should arrive at $388.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of stores - Total (EOP)' will reach 1,186. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,180 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of stores - AE Brand' will reach 823. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 867.

Analysts expect 'Gross square footage - Total' to come in at 7.35 Msq ft. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.27 Msq ft in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores - Aerie stand-alone' at 316. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 297.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating income (loss)- Aerie' will likely reach $53.77 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $56.60 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income (loss)- American Eagle' of $116.42 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $107.17 million.



Over the past month, American Eagle shares have remained unchanged versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AEO will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

