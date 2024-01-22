Insights Into American Airlines (AAL) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that American Airlines (AAL) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 94.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $13.02 billion, declining 1.3% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 50% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific American Airlines metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Passenger' should arrive at $11.91 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Other' will reach $883.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Cargo' to come in at $202.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of -23% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items and fuel - Total' at 13.47 cents. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 12.7 cents in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items - Total' of 18.16 cents. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 17.89 cents.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Passenger load factor (percent) - Total' will reach 85.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 83.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes - Total' will reach $3.1 per gallon. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.5 $/gal in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Passenger revenue per ASM - Total' stands at 17.14 cents. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 18.39 cents in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total revenue per ASM - Total' reaching 18.79 cents. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 19.99 cents in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Available seat miles - Total' should come in at 69,598.45 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 65,962 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Yield - Total' to reach 19.96 cents. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 21.93 cents.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Fuel consumption - Total' will likely reach 1,050.66 MGal. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 979 MGal in the same quarter last year.



