Insights Into Ameren (AEE) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Ameren (AEE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share, reflecting an increase of 9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.2 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.8%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Ameren metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- Natural gas' will reach $494.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Electric' should arrive at $1.62 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Electric Sales - Ameren Total' to come in at 16,646.37 GWh. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 16,865 GWh in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Income- Ameren Missouri' stands at $122.31 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $60 million.



Shares of Ameren have experienced a change of +1.5% in the past month compared to the -2.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AEE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

