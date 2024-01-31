Insights Into Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Allegiant Travel (ALGT) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.67 per share, indicating a decline of 121.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $601.47 million, representing a decrease of 1.7% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 13.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Allegiant Travel metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Fixed fee contract revenue' to come in at $20.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Passenger revenue' of $547.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Third party products' to reach $28.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Available seat miles - Total system statistics' will likely reach 4,538.43 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4,358.22 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Available seat miles - Scheduled service statistics' reaching 4,419.90 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4,192.35 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Fuel Cost Per Gallon - Total system statistics' will reach $3.3 per gallon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.59 $/gal.

The consensus estimate for 'Total scheduled service statistics revenue per ASM (TRASM)' stands at 13.11 cents. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 14.03 cents.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average fare - Scheduled service statistics' will reach $57.57. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $78.14.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Passengers - Total system statistics' at 4,286,520. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,962,466 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Load factor - Scheduled service statistics' should come in at 84.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 85.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating CASM, excluding fuel - Total system statistics' will reach 9.12 cents. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.76 cents in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating expense per ASM (CASM) - Total system statistics' should arrive at 13.02 cents. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 11.99 cents in the same quarter last year.



Allegiant Travel shares have witnessed a change of -1.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% move.

