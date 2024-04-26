Insights Into Aflac (AFL) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aflac (AFL) will report quarterly earnings of $1.58 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 1.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.32 billion, exhibiting a decline of 10.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Aflac metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Other income (loss)' of $42.49 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net investment income' should come in at $907.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Total net earned premiums' will reach $3.43 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total adjusted revenues- Corporate and other' will likely reach $142.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan' will reach $2.57 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -7.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Aflac Japan- Total net earned premiums' stands at $1.92 billion. The estimate points to a change of -11.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Aflac Japan- Net investment income' will reach $650.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Aflac U.S.- Other income' at $30.00 million. The estimate points to a change of -14.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Tot. Ben. /Premium - Aflac Japan' reaching 67.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 67% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Tot. Adj. Expenses/Total Adj. Rev. - Aflac U.S.' should arrive at 39.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 39.6%.

Analysts expect 'Tot. Ben. /Premium - Aflac U.S.' to come in at 47.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 45.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Tot. Adj. Expenses/Total Adj. Rev. - Aflac Japan' to reach 19.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 19.7%.



Aflac shares have witnessed a change of -2.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AFL is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

