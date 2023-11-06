Insights Into Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Affirm Holdings (AFRM) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 109.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $444.94 million, increasing 23% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Affirm Holdings metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gain (loss) on sales of loans' should arrive at $29.05 million. The estimate points to a change of -54.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Servicing income' should come in at $22.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Interest income' reaching $230.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of +68.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Virtual card network revenue' will reach $32.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Merchant network revenue' will likely reach $132.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.8% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Affirm Holdings here>>>



Over the past month, Affirm Holdings shares have recorded returns of +25% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AFRM will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

