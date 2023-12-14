Insights Into Accenture (ACN) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Accenture (ACN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.14 per share, reflecting an increase of 2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $16.23 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Accenture metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Consulting' to come in at $8.36 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Managed Services' to reach $7.90 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Product' reaching $4.88 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Health & Public Services' stands at $3.23 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Financial services' will reach $3.01 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Communications, Media & Technology' will likely reach $2.79 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- North America' of $7.93 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Growth Markets' should come in at $2.98 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' will reach $5.26 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'New Bookings - Total' should arrive at $17.75 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $16.20 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'New Bookings - Managed Services' at $9.02 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.11 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'New Bookings - Consulting' will reach $8.73 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.11 billion.



Shares of Accenture have experienced a change of +5.6% in the past month compared to the +6.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ACN is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

