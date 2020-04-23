Insights Into a Cloudy Q1 Earnings Season

The Q1 2020 earnings season is off and running. What impact will all the uncertainty have on corporate reports? Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, is here now to discuss that.

1. What insight are company conference calls providing as to the direction this reporting season will take?

2. How will this wave of Q1 earnings releases be parsed for fresher signals of economic activity—including forward guidance—than tends to be available from conventional macro releases?

3. If we see brutal Q1 earnings as well as a big profit swoon in 2020 overall. Will investors be able to see signs of how soon business can get back on track from these reports?

4. Is Wall Street already factoring in a profit rebound in 2021?

5. You also wrote early this week about European earnings rolling in. Does anyone even care about that picture right now?

6. We’ll also soon get a glimpse of how economies fared in April as the full effects of coronavirus lockdowns appeared. One place that’ll be reflected will be in the purchasing manager surveys. One PMI report comes out today, the “flash composite” and the manufacturers PMI comes out May 1. What do those reports together tell us?

7. Will this data put more pressure on the Fed for more stimulus of some type?

8. New home listings were down significantly in early April, according to realtor.com. How long after the economy opens up will this recover?

9. How long before we see the full impact of an economy that’s been shut down?

10. Stocks you’re looking at despite all this include Astellas Pharma (ALPMY), Huntington Ingalls (HII) and Kinross Gold (KGC).

That’s the latest with our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

