Insights Into Interpublic (IPG) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Interpublic Group (IPG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share, reflecting a decline of 16.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 8.3%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Interpublic metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue before billable expenses- International' to reach $672.67 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue before billable expenses- Domestic (United States)' at $1.37 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -7.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue before billable expenses- International- Asia Pacific' stands at $141.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue before billable expenses- International- Other' reaching $112.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue before billable expenses- International- Continental Europe' should arrive at $174.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue before billable expenses- International- United Kingdom' of $170.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue before billable expenses- International- Latin America' will reach $90.28 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.7%.



Over the past month, shares of Interpublic have returned -9.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% change. Currently, IPG carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

