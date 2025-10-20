Insights Into Intel (INTC) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Intel (INTC) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.00 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 100% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $13.11 billion, declining 1.3% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Intel metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- All other- Total' stands at $966.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Client Computing Group' to reach $8.13 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Data Center and AI' will likely reach $3.96 billion. The estimate points to a change of +18.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Intel Foundry Services' will reach $4.37 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group' will reach $12.10 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.8%.

Over the past month, Intel shares have recorded returns of +25.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), INTC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

