Insights Into Intel (INTC) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Intel (INTC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.00 per share, reflecting a decline of 100% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $12.26 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 11.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Intel metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group' reaching $11.28 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Data Center and AI' to come in at $4.22 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Client Computing Group' to reach $7.06 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -7.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- All other- Total' stands at $645.80 million. The estimate points to a change of -31.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Intel Foundry Services' of $4.88 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

Over the past month, Intel shares have recorded returns of +56.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), INTC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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