Insights Into Illumina (ILMN) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Illumina (ILMN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.23 per share, reflecting an increase of 3.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.12 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.9%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Illumina metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue by Source- Total product revenue- Sequencing' to reach $881.98 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Product revenue- Total Consumable' should come in at $844.76 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Service and other revenue' to come in at $162.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Product revenue' stands at $965.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Product revenue- Total Instruments' will reach $120.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Consumables- Microarrays' will reach $79.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Instruments- Sequencing' will reach $118.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of +23% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Consumables- Sequencing' at $763.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Instruments- Microarrays' should arrive at $4.02 million. The estimate points to a change of -19.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Illumina have experienced a change of +9.8% in the past month compared to the +1.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ILMN is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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