Insights Into Idexx (IDXX) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) to post quarterly earnings of $3.95 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.8%. Revenues are expected to be $1.2 billion, up 8.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Idexx metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Companion Animal Group (CAG)' stands at $1.11 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Other' at $4.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Livestock and poultry diagnostics (LPD)' should come in at $33.57 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Water' reaching $54.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Companion Animal Group (CAG)- United States' to come in at $735.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Companion Animal Group (CAG)- International' will reach $377.49 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- LPD- International' should arrive at $27.47 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Water- International' to reach $27.06 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- LPD- United States' will reach $6.34 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Percent of Revenue- Gross Profit - CAG' of 63.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 62.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Percent of Revenue- Gross Profit - LPD' will reach 48.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 47.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Percent of Revenue- Gross Profit - Water' will likely reach 69.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 69.6%.

Over the past month, Idexx shares have recorded returns of +0.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), IDXX will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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