Insights into Hyatt Hotels Q3 Earnings

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) released its Q3 earnings on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Hyatt Hotels missed estimated earnings by -32.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $1.38.

Revenue was up $7.00 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36 which was followed by a 1.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hyatt Hotels's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.38 1.17 0.92 0.39 0.62 EPS Actual 0.94 1.53 0.71 0.64 0.70 Revenue Estimate 1.57B 1.74B 1.71B 1.60B 1.64B Revenue Actual 1.63B 1.70B 1.71B 1.66B 1.62B

Peer Performance in Recent Earnings

In light of Hyatt Hotels's earnings release, it's crucial to evaluate its performance relative to industry peers, including Norwegian Cruise Line, Viking Holdings, and Global Business Travel.

Norwegian Cruise Line's earnings announcement on October 31, 2024 exceeded expectations, with an actual EPS of $0.99 compared to the market's projected EPS of $0.94, resulting in a 5.32% increase. The latest earnings report from Viking Holdings on August 22, 2024 showed a downturn in performance, with results falling short of expectations. Despite the market's EPS estimate of $0.65, Viking Holdings reported an EPS of $0.37, marking a -43.08% decrease. Global Business Travel, earnings announced on November 05, 2024, faced a downturn this quarter. Despite the market's EPS estimate of $-0.03, Global Business Travel disclosed an EPS of $-0.28, resulting in a decrease of -833.33% compared to expectations. This discrepancy could unsettle investors. Analysis of Competitors' Quarterly Earnings and Stock Performance

This insightful analysis provides an overview of the market's responses to the latest earnings releases from key competitors. It presents the projected and actual earnings per share (EPS) figures for each company, alongside the associated stock prices at the close of the announcement day and the opening of the following trading day.

Company Name Date EPS Expected EPS Announced EPS Change Percent Stock Price At Close Stock Price at Next Day Open Price Change Percent Hyatt Hotels October 31, 2024 1.38 0.94 -31.88% $145.45 $145.42 -0.02% Norwegian Cruise Line October 31, 2024 0.94 0.99 5.32% $25.34 $25.25 -0.36% Viking Holdings August 22, 2024 0.65 0.37 -43.08% $33.22 $33.83 1.84% Global Business Travel November 05, 2024 -0.03 -0.28 -833.33% $7.73 $7.87 1.81%

Analyzing Peer Revenue Discrepancy: Estimated vs. Announced

The following table compares estimated and announced revenue figures for Hyatt Hotels's peers. This comparison provides insights into the revenue performance of these companies, offering valuable context to understand their financial standing within the industry.

Company Name Estimated Revenue Announced Revenue Revenue Surprise Percentage Hyatt Hotels 1.57B 1.63B 3.76% Norwegian Cruise Line 2.77B 2.81B 1.34% Viking Holdings 1.43B 1.59B 10.98% Global Business Travel 613.53M 597M -2.69%

