Insights Into Humana (HUM) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Humana (HUM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $5.89 per share, reflecting a decline of 34.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $28.63 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Humana metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Premiums' to reach $27.21 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Investment income (loss)' of $304.69 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Services' will reach $988.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- CenterWell' will reach $4.80 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Benefits Expense Ratio - Consolidated' reaching 88.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 86.3% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Medical Membership - Group Medicare Advantage' will reach 551.66 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 509.5 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Medical Membership - Medicare stand-alone PDP' at 2,287.78 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,915.3 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Medical Membership - Individual Medicare Advantage' should arrive at 5,552.06 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5,269.1 thousand.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Medical Membership- Medicaid and other' will likely reach 1,449.19 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,330.2 thousand.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Medical Membership - Medicare Supplement' should come in at 316.60 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 294.3 thousand.

The consensus estimate for 'Medical Membership - Military services' stands at 5,942.99 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5,939.1 thousand.

Analysts expect 'Specialty membership - Total' to come in at 4,626.20 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5,041.1 thousand.



