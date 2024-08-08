Insights Into HudBay Minerals (HBM) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that HudBay Minerals (HBM) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 185.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $460.38 million, increasing 47.5% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 7.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific HudBay Minerals metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue from contracts- Copper' should come in at $331.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +61.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue from contracts- Zinc' will reach $17.17 million. The estimate points to a change of -15.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue from contracts- Gold' to reach $129.14 million. The estimate points to a change of +70.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue from contracts- Silver' will likely reach $19.92 million. The estimate points to a change of +176.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Realized Sales Prices - Gold' should arrive at $2,135.4 per ounce. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1810 per ounce.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Realized Sales Prices - Copper' will reach 4.16 $/lb. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.89 $/lb.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Gold' of 70,822.40 Oz. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 48,996 Oz.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Silver' reaching 957,877.40 Oz. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 612,310 Oz in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Realized Sales Prices - Silver' to come in at $25.1 per ounce. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $21.5 per ounce in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Copper' stands at 37,357.73 Ton. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 21,715 Ton.

Analysts predict that the 'Payable metal in concentrate and dore sold - Copper' will reach 36,262.41 Ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 23,078 Ton in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Zinc' at 7,767.64 Ton. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8,758 Ton in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for HudBay Minerals here>>>



Over the past month, shares of HudBay Minerals have returned -25.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.5% change. Currently, HBM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

