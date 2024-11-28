Insights Into Hormel (HRL) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Hormel Foods (HRL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, indicating an increase of 2.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.14 billion, representing a decrease of 1.9% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Hormel metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Retail' at $1.88 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -5.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- International' reaching $186.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Foodservice' to come in at $1.08 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Profit- Foodservice' will reach $171.19 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $167.57 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Profit- International' will likely reach $21.05 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9.51 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Profit- Retail' should come in at $137.27 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $118.66 million.



Over the past month, Hormel shares have recorded returns of +4.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HRL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

