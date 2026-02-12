Insights Into Hormel (HRL) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Hormel Foods (HRL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share, indicating a decline of 5.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.06 billion, representing an increase of 2.4% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Hormel metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Retail' will reach $1.94 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- International' will reach $179.20 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Foodservice' reaching $981.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Profit- Foodservice' of $137.30 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $138.83 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment Profit- International' stands at $21.72 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $20.85 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Segment Profit- Retail' to reach $106.80 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $119.15 million.

Over the past month, shares of Hormel have returned -2.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. Currently, HRL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

