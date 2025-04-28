Insights Into Hologic (HOLX) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hologic (HOLX) will report quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1 billion, exhibiting a decline of 1.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Hologic metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Diagnostics- Cytology and Perinatal' should come in at $119.94 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Diagnostics- Molecular Diagnostics' should arrive at $328.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Diagnostics- Blood Screening' will reach $4.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -27.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Breast Health- Breast Imaging' will reach $282.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Skeletal Health' reaching $18.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of -33.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Total Breast Health' of $369.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Total Diagnostics' to come in at $453.52 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- GYN Surgical' will reach $161.11 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Breast Health- Interventional Breast Solutions' stands at $86.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.6% from the year-ago quarter.



Over the past month, Hologic shares have recorded returns of -5.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HOLX will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

